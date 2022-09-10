Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt to adopt Russian payment system, official reveals

Egypt plans to allow tourists to pay through the Russian Mir system starting later this month, an Egyptian Central Bank official told Al-Monitor, in a bid to promote Russian tourism in the North African country
