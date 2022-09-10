Egypt to adopt Russian payment system, official reveals
Egypt plans to allow tourists to pay through the Russian Mir system starting later this month, an Egyptian Central Bank official told Al-Monitor, in a bid to promote Russian tourism in the North African country
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.