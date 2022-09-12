Israel arrested 607 Palestinians last month

Israel arrested 607 Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territories, including 59 children and 13 women, last month.

A statement released by the Commission of Detainees' Affairs, Palestinian Prisoners' Club, Addameer Prisoners' Support and Human Rights Association, and Wadi Hilweh Information Centre – Jerusalem, said that the largest number of arrests took place in the occupied city of Jerusalem each month, followed by Hebron, Bethlehem and Jenin.

They added that August witnessed a large number of violations and crimes committed by the occupation, including field executions, the policy of collective punishment, and the implementation of more organised arrest operations, which were accompanied by grave violations against detainees and their families.

The occupation authorities continued their violations and retaliations after transferring the Palestinians for investigation and to detention centres. The organisations also recorded various injuries endured by detainees, some of whom were shot by the occupation army.

They stated that there were approximately 4,650 Palestinian prisoners in the occupation's jails at the end of August, including 32 female prisoners, about 180 minors, and 743 administrative detainees,which include 2 female prisoners and four children.

The highest rate of arrests during August was in Jerusalem, where 148 of Palestinians were arrested, including 30 children and minors and seven women, followed by Hebron with 118 arrests and Bethlehem with 96 arrests.

While the number of administrative detention orders issued during the month reached 272 orders, including 143 new ones, and 129 renewal orders.