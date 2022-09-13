Diplomatic sources: Morocco king will participate in summit in Algeria

Diplomatic sources revealed that the Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, decided to participate in the Arab summit scheduled to be held in Algeria in early November.

Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Moroccan authorities "have made contact with the Gulf countries to inform them of the King's participation in the Arab Algeria Summit."

"Morocco worked, with encouragement from its Gulf allies, to participate at the highest level in this event, in order to ensure its success."

King Mohammed VI participated in the Arab summit in Algeria in 2005, and it was the last Arab summit attended by him.

Last Wednesday, Morocco announced, through its Foreign Ministry, that the Algerian minister of justice would visit the kingdom to deliver an invitation to the country's king.

Algeria had earlier accused Morocco of trying to spoil the Arab summit it is hosting, after Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita attacked Algeria's support for what he described as separatist tendencies in the region.

Bourita called on the Arabs to "objectively read the reality of the Arab world, which is fraught with various differences and internal conflicts, and external and internal plans aimed at division, support for separatism, igniting border, ethnic, sectarian, and tribal conflicts, draining the region and squandering its wealth."

The relationship between Morocco and Algeria is witnessing a severe crisis and led to Algeria severing its diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021 due to the profound differences over the Western Sahara and the security rapprochement between Rabat and Israel.

