Europe, US call for democratic transition in Sudan with army's help 

Nine Western countries yesterday urged the Sudanese political parties to begin a political process with the goal of "restoring a civilian-led democratic transition, with the participation of everyone, including the army."

The calls were reported to have come in a joint statement by the French, German, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Spanish, Swedish, British and American embassies in Sudan.

"As Sudan faces economic security and humanitarian crises and the anniversary of the 25 October 2021 military takeover approaches, we emphasize the need for all Sudanese actors—including Sudan's military—to constructively engage in a political process to restore a civilian-led transition to democracy," the statement read.

The diplomats reiterated their support "for the ongoing efforts of the tripartite mechanism (the United Nations, African Union, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development) to help bridge differences among parties and initiatives and to facilitate a restoration of a civilian-led transition to democracy."

"No political agreement can be credible or sustainable if it is not inclusive or does not enjoy a wide base of popular support," it said, adding: "No single actor, group, or coalition should have a monopoly on the political process. To move forward, Sudan must come together."

