Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel court orders conditional release of Palestinian journalist

September 13, 2022 at 8:07 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
30 -year-old Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh is brought into the courtroom at the Criminal Court of Peace in West Jerusalem on September 12, 2022 [Eyad Tawil/Anadolu Agency]
30 -year-old Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh is brought into the courtroom at the Criminal Court of Peace in West Jerusalem on September 12, 2022 [Eyad Tawil/Anadolu Agency]
 September 13, 2022 at 8:07 pm

An Israeli court on Tuesday ordered the conditional release of detained Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Ghosheh's lawyer Nasser Odeh said that the Israeli District Court released the Palestinian journalist on condition that she does not write on social media and remain under house arrest until her court hearing on Sunday.

On Monday, the Israeli prosecution office filed an indictment against Ghosheh accusing her of "incitement" through social media.

Ghosheh is a mother of two children and works as a freelancer journalist. She was detained by the Israeli forces on September 4 and her detention was extended several times.

READ: UN official 'alarmed' at targeting of rights defenders in occupied Palestinian territory

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments