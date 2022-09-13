Israel court orders conditional release of Palestinian journalist

An Israeli court on Tuesday ordered the conditional release of detained Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Ghosheh's lawyer Nasser Odeh said that the Israeli District Court released the Palestinian journalist on condition that she does not write on social media and remain under house arrest until her court hearing on Sunday.

On Monday, the Israeli prosecution office filed an indictment against Ghosheh accusing her of "incitement" through social media.

Ghosheh is a mother of two children and works as a freelancer journalist. She was detained by the Israeli forces on September 4 and her detention was extended several times.

