Egypt frees detained Al Jazeera journalist - Al Jazeera

Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist. Ahmed Al Nagdy from detention, the pan-Arab, Qatar-based television network reported on Wednesday, quoting Al Nagdy's lawyer, Reuters reports.

The move comes as Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, visits Doha, his first since the two countries restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.

The visit comes as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

READ: Egypt: activists raise issue of 'collusion with Qatar' detainees after Sisi's visit to Doha