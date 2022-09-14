Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt frees detained Al Jazeera journalist - Al Jazeera

September 14, 2022 at 4:09 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Qatar, Ukraine
The Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo on 25 February 2015 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 14, 2022 at 4:09 pm

Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist. Ahmed Al Nagdy from detention, the pan-Arab, Qatar-based television network reported on Wednesday, quoting Al Nagdy's lawyer, Reuters reports.

The move comes as Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, visits Doha, his first since the two countries restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.

The visit comes as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

