French court sentences Yemenia Airways for 2009 crash

A French court, on Wednesday, said Yemenia Airways was guilty of involuntary homicide linked to a 2009 plane crash, a court spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The airline was ordered to pay a 225,000 Euro ($225,045.00) fine, according to a court document seen by Reuters. It also needs to pay more than one million Euros in damages and legal costs.

Yemenia Airways could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Airbus A310-300 that had left Yemen with 153 people on board, including 66 French nationals, crashed into the sea off the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros as it approached in bad weather. Only one person survived, a girl who was 12 years old at the time.

