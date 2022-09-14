Portuguese / Spanish / English

French court sentences Yemenia Airways for 2009 crash

September 14, 2022 at 3:03 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Middle East, News, Yemen
The first President of the Court of Cassation, Christophe Soulard, gives a speech during his installation ceremony at the Palais de Justice courthouse in Paris on July 18, 2022 [Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images]
The first President of the Court of Cassation, Christophe Soulard, gives a speech during his installation ceremony at the Palais de Justice courthouse in Paris on July 18, 2022 [Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 14, 2022 at 3:03 pm

A French court, on Wednesday, said Yemenia Airways was guilty of involuntary homicide linked to a 2009 plane crash, a court spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The airline was ordered to pay a 225,000 Euro ($225,045.00) fine, according to a court document seen by Reuters. It also needs to pay more than one million Euros in damages and legal costs.

Yemenia Airways could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Airbus A310-300 that had left Yemen with 153 people on board, including 66 French nationals, crashed into the sea off the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros as it approached in bad weather. Only one person survived, a girl who was 12 years old at the time.

READ: Tributes pour in for renowned pro-Palestine French director Jean-Luc Godard

Categories
Europe & RussiaFranceMiddle EastNewsYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments