EU rights court orders France to re-examine refusal to repatriate jihadi brides

The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join Daesh, and the children they gave birth to there, AFP reports.

According to the report, the Court ruled France's refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the rights to "enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national".

The parents of the two women took their fight to the European Court in Strasbourg after France refused to allow their daughters and grandchildren back into France. They are currently detained in Kurdish-run camps in north-east Syria.

The families had argued their prolonged detention in Syria exposed the women and children to inhumane and degrading treatment, and violated their right to respect for family life.

France has, for years, resisted calls by human rights groups to repatriate women who left to join the Islamist militant group, saying it viewed them as "fighters" who should be tried where they were accused of committing crimes.

