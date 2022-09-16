Hamas resumes ties with Syria regime

Hamas yesterday announced its decision to officially restore relations with the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al- Assad, ten years after severe my them.

Hamas said in a statement that it would continue to "build and develop solid relations" with the Syrian regime "in the service of our nation and its just causes, with the Palestinian cause at its core, especially in light of the accelerating regional and international developments that surround our cause and our nation."

The movement expressed its appreciation to "the Syrian leadership and people for their role in standing by the Palestinian people and their just cause."

Hamas hoped that Syria would "restore its role and position in the Arab and Islamic nations", affirming its support for all sincere efforts aimed at restoring the stability, safety, prosperity and progress of Syria.

"Syria has embraced our Palestinian people and its resistance factions for decades, which requires standing with it, in light of the brutal aggression it is subjected to," Hamas said in its statement, referring to the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

The movement has strongly condemned the repeated Israeli aggression against Syria, especially the recent bombing of the airports in Damascus and Aleppo.

"We affirm our firm position on the unity of the Syrian land and people," the statement read, calling for an "end to all manifestations of conflict in the nation, and achieve reconciliation and understanding between its components, states and forces through serious dialogue, in a manner that achieves the interests of the nation and serves its issues."

Relations between Hamas and the Syrian regime were cut in 2012, following the outbreak of the Syrian revolution and the movement's departure from the Syrian capital, Damascus.

