GCC railway project could link Qatar, Turkiye 

Member of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye (DEIK) and President of the Turkiye-Qatar Business Council Basar Arıoglu said the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway link project would link Qatar with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq and could reach Turkiye. This would connect Doha with Europe, the Middle East and China.

Arıoğlu met on Sunday with Qatari journalists in Istanbul on a trip organised by the Turkish Embassy in Doha and said the Turkiye-Gulf railway link project is strongly on the table and would link Turkiye with Iraq and possibly Kuwait.

Arıoğl explained that work is underway to develop plans for the extension and expansion of the Doha Metro network, which he considers: "A qualitative project that has become a milestone in the field of infrastructure in the region."

He stressed that the State of Qatar had set important standards for infrastructure projects and an appropriate budget for the metro project.

Gulf-Turkish relations have developed significantly recently, especially after restoring relations between Ankara, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, following years of tension.

