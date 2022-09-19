Tunisia: Ennahda leaders summoned for questioning over 'deployment to hotbeds' case

Tunisia's Ennahda leaders Rached Ghannouchi and Ali Al-Arayedh are being questioned by the Tunisian authorities on Monday over the issue of the deployment of jihadi extremists to "hotbeds of tension,".

Tunisian media reported.

According to the Russia Today website, sources said that Ghannouchi and Arayedh will be questioned by anti-terrorism authorities.

The Tunisian authorities have detained a number of people, including businessman and former Ennahda parliamentarian Mohamed Farikha, in the same regard.

The arrests include another former Ennahda MP, Habib Al-Louz.

