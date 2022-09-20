Egypt's ready-made garment exports up 35%

Egyptian ready-made garment exports have risen by about 35 per cent during the first seven months of the current year, to $1.44 billion compared to $1.06 billion during the same period last year.

The Ready-made Garments Export Council of Egypt (RMGEC) said in a statement that the United States was the "largest market for Egyptian ready-made garments," with a total of $820 million in imports.

RMGEC added that Europe had come in second, with a total of "$266 million in imports of Egyptian ready-made garments."

Exports to Arab countries have also increased 33 per cent, reaching $195 million in 2022's first seven months, compared to $146 million during the same period of 2021," the RMGEC pointed out.

Egypt's clothing sector achieves a total of $2.5 billion in export revenues annually, according to official data.

