Morocco lifts anti-dumping duties from Jordan, imposes it on Egypt

Morocco yesterday lifted anti-dumping duties from Jordanian carpets and textile floor coverings, and imposed them on imports from China and Egypt.

The representative of the Leather and Knitting Industries Sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Ehab Qadri, said in a statement that the Moroccan move would benefit the "Jordanian industrial companies by preserving their export markets, of which Morocco is one."

Qadri added that he was expecting an "increase in Jordan's export share across the global markets," noting that this would contribute to the "development of these industries and enhancement of their competitiveness, and ultimately, grow the Jordanian economy."

The Moroccan government said recently it would apply dumping customs on imports of carpets and manufactured textile floor coverings from China by 144 per cent, and Egypt by 35.3 per cent for a period of five years.

Exports of Jordanian textiles were reported to have increased in recent years, reaching some 30 million dinars ($3.9 million) in 2021, compared to only five million dinars ($0.5 million) in 2011, according to official data.

