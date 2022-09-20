PA arrests a resistance fighter wanted by the occupation

The Palestinian Authority (PA) arrested released prisoner, Musab Shtayyeh, who has been pursued by the occupation forces for a long time.

Palestinian sources indicated that the PA's Preventive Security Service in Nablus arrested Shtayyeh with two others who were accompanying him. This triggered an angry reaction in Nablus, which led to clashes and shooting.

Young men blocked a number of streets with rubber tyres, and gunmen fired in the air in an expression of protest.

Shtayyeh has previously been arrested three times and spent four years in the occupation's prisons.

The occupation forces listed him among those wanted by them since June 2021 and raided his family home in the town of Salem, east of Nablus, several times in an effort to arrest him.

Shtayyeh also survived several assassination attempts, most notably when a group of resistance fighters were besieged in the Yasmina neighbourhood in the old city of Nablus on 24 July during which Muhammad Al-Azizi and Abd Al-Rahman Sobh were martyred.

Factions in the Gaza Strip and resistance groups in the occupied West Bank condemned the arrest of the two wanted individuals, Musab Shtayyeh and Ameed Tabila, in the city of Nablus.

Demanding their immediate release, Hamas said that the arrests are a new stain on the PA's hands and its record of security coordination.

"While the enemy continues to carry out killings, arrests, Judaisation and settlements, the PA aligns with it by continuing security coordination, the suppression of our people and the prosecution and arrest of the resistance fighters, in a behaviour outside all our national norms."

