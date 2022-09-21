Erdogan calls on Greece to heed Turkiye's calls for cooperation 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday called on Greece to abandon its policies of escalation and provocation and to listen to Ankara's calls for cooperation.

His remarks came during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he said: "Those who seek to showcase their forces in the region, although they are not our equal politically and militarily, put themselves in a laughable situation."

He added that while Turkiye is defending its rights in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean, "it will not be drawn into the ploys of those who adopt the strategy of escalating tensions to achieve political gains."

Erdogan called on the international community to "end the injustice against the Turkish Cypriots and officially recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as soon as possible."

