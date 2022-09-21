Latest News
/
Egypt to release 28 pretrial detainees
/
West Bank: Israeli settlers form 'militia' in occupied Palestine
/
Israel to impose Jewish holiday closures on West Bank and Gaza
/
Morocco: 2,000 Jewish pilgrims arrive to celebrate rabbi's life
/
Iran to purchase gas from Russia
/
Jordan: peace 'elusive' in Palestine-Israel conflict, says King Abdullah
/
Egypt's Al-Azhar appoints first female adviser to Grand Imam
/
Tunisia opposition: Election law limits participation
/
Israel rearrests former Palestinian hunger striker during night raid
/
Syria medical student wants to serve as doctor in Turkiye to show his gratitude
/
Erdogan calls on Greece to heed Turkiye's calls for cooperation
/
Israel successfully tests anti-ship missile
/
Amnesty: Egypt's human rights strategy paints misleading picture of human rights
/
Egypt did not attend Arab FM meeting because of Mangoush
/
Indonesia denies holding secret talks with Israel
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More