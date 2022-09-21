Israel court allows rabbi to blow trumpet in Muslim cemetery

An Israeli Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem has ruled that extremist Israeli Jewish Rabbi Yehuda Glick can blow the trumpet at Bab Al-Asbat Cemetery, adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arab48 reported yesterday.

This came in response to an appeal filed by Glick against an Israeli police order to deport him from Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holidays.

Israeli police said that he had posted a video of himself blowing a trumpet at an Islamic cemetery. The court found that Glick had been doing this for three years and ruled he could continue to do so.

Following the court's ruling, Glick tweeted: "Once again, it was proved that the Israeli police is the prime violator of public order in [Al-Aqsa Mosque]."

Settler groups, which organise raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque, hailed the court's decision as a victory and declared that they would blow the trumpet in Bab Al-Asbat Cemetery.

The shofar, or trumpet, is a ritual instrument made of the horn a ram used by Jews to sound the Sabbath and to mark the beginning of other religious holidays including Rosh Hashanah – the New Year – and Yom Kippur, both of which are taking place in the coming weeks.

