Iran's cyber attacks against Israel increased 'noticeably', says army

Israel's official Army Radio yesterday said there was a "noticeable" increase in Iranian cyber attacks targeting Israel's infrastructure.

The radio station quoted military officials as saying that the attacks had increased by "70 per cent."

The Israeli occupation witnessed several cyber attacks in recent months on their airports, civilian and military resources, for which they hold Tehran accountable for.

Earlier this year Israel's cybersecurity chief admitted that Iran – along with Hezbollah and Hamas – is its most dominant rival in regards to cyberwarfare.

