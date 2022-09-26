50,000 right-wing Jews desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

Close to 47,988 right-wing Jews raided Al-Aqsa Mosque between September 2021 and September 2022, with the right-wing Temple Mount Administration saying this year was the busiest for Israelis storming Al-Aqsa in the apartheid state's history, Sama news agency reported yesterday.

The Temple Mount Administration said this was a 65 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The Jewish New Year – Rosh Hashanah – was marked on Saturday; Jewish holidays see an increase in right-wing Jews raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque, with occupation forces limiting Palestinians' access to the Muslim holy site.

In the past weeks, the so-called Temple Mount groups have called for Jews to increase their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holiday season.

On Sunday alone, Israeli occupation police escorted 332 Israeli Jewish settlers who raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and provoked Muslim worshippers.

Palestinian factions and religious institutions and figures have called for Muslims to increase their existence at Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israel imposes tight restrictions on their entry to make way for settler raids of the site in violation of international law.

