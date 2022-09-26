8 homeless as Israel forces Jerusalemite to demolish his home

Israeli occupation authorities forced a Jerusalemite to demolish his own home, leaving his family of eight homeless.

Local sources reported that Fareed Jaber started to demolish his home near the Old City's Bab Al-Asbat, to avoid the heavy fines imposed by the occupation authorities. He was ordered to level the property as it did not have the impossible to obtain building permits required.

The occupation municipality imposes strict conditions and high fees on Palestinian Jerusalemites seeking to obtain permits, the approval of which can take years. Many are compelled to build without as their families grow.

