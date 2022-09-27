Egypt: Israel violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque 'dangerous escalation'

Egypt yesterday condemned "repeated violations" committed by right-wing Israelis against Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the statement, which was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt said that the Israeli raids "are being carried out with the support and protection of the Israeli occupation police."

It went on to slam the continuation "of such violations and the imposition of restrictions on the movement of Palestinian worshippers and their performance of religious rites," and "the continuous attempts to change the legal and historical status in Jerusalem," noting that "this is a flagrant violation of the international law."

"This dangerous escalation undermines the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian issue and achieving the two-state solution."

It warned of the extreme gravity of the continuation of provocative practices in the vicinity of the Islamic holy sites, "as they increase tension, fuel violence and put more obstacles ahead of efforts to resume the peace process."

Right-wing Israelis have increased their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holidays which began on Sunday.

On Monday alone, 335 extremist Jews raided Islam's third holiest site.

