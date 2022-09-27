Libya: 5 dead in clashes between armed groups

Clashes between two Libyan armed groups in Zawiya have left five dead, including two children, sources said yesterday.

The clashes, which broke out on Saturday for unknown reasons some 45 kilometres west of the capital Tripoli, came to an end yesterday.

Osama Ali, spokesman of the Emergency Department in Tripoli, said that a ten-year-old boy and little girl were among the dead, noting that at least 16 people had been wounded.

The groups that were involved in the clashes were led by Commander of Al Jisr Investigation Unit of Al Zawiya Security District, Muhammad Al-Sifaw, and Commander of the so-called Sila Brigade, Othman Al Lahab.

Sources told Anadolu news agency that local mediation efforts led to a ceasefire. It was agreed that each commander remained in control of the areas he had overseen before the clashes.

Libya has been suffering political instability and chaos since the fall of the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

