Morocco receives more drones from Israel

Local media reports said that an Israeli company supplied drones to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Hespress quoted the Israeli company, Blue Bird, as saying that it had "signed a contract with Morocco to supply it with unmanned aircrafts, worth tens of millions of dollars."

The Moroccan news site explained that the company, which operates in aviation and space, has supplied the Royal Armed Forces with these unmanned drones, "to support the army's capabilities in the reconnaissance, surveillance, air defense, and emergency management of natural disasters."

The site reported that the "Blue Bird Wanderer" aircraft is considered a long-range aircraft that takes off and lands automatically and can fly continuously for 52 hours.

It also noted that the aircraft can fly with a maximum payload of 250 kilogrammes, adding that it has "thermal cameras, and is used for strategic and tactical missions, with systems for collecting intelligence information through 4 electronic sensors, and geographic positioning by electromagnetic radiation from radioactive materials and nuclear bombs."

Info Drone has previously reported that Morocco obtained a squadron of 150 military drones from Israel's BlueBird Company, of which the state of Israel owns 50 per cent.

