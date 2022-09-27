Turkiye: explosion in Mersin yesterday, police officers injured

One Turkish police officer was killed, late on Monday, and another was injured after a bomb exploded near a residence that houses police in the Mezitli district of Mersin province, Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu confirmed, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the Turkish Minister, the two females that carried out the attack first shot at the police officer and, later, detonated bombs that were attached to them.

In a statement, the Turkish Interior Ministry, Suleyman Soylu said that security forces detonated a bomb set up near the hotel, and ambulances and fire-fighters were dispatched, following the attack.

Soylu accused the Kurdistan Workers Party of committing the attack.

Four civilians were injured, as a result, and the two attackers were killed during the explosions.

