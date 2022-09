Join us for a live conversation with British Palestinian academic and political activist Dr Azzam Tamimi as we discuss the life and legacy of Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi who died at the age of 96 on 26 September 2022.Tamimi is currently the Chairman of Alhiwar TV and is its Editor-in-Chief. He is also the author of Hamas: Unwritten Chapters and Rachid Ghannouchi: A Democrat Within Islamism.

Join us HERE today at 4pm London time

MORE MEMO In Conversation