Israel extends detention of Palestinian hunger striker despite deal to release him

An Israeli court yesterday extended the detention of Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh for one week under the pretext that he has a mobile phone.

Muhjat Al-Quds Association said in a statement that the Israeli occupation authorities extended Awawdeh's detention over claims of having a mobile phone he used when he was moved from Assaf Harofeh Hospital to Al-Ramla Prison clinic.

The Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners in Gaza said that the extension of Awawdeh's detention "is a coup against the deal reached on his release based on which he suspended his hunger strike."

It also said: "This way, the Israeli occupation authorities backtrack from pledge they made last month to release the hunger striker on 2 October 2022."

"This is a dangerous development that means the occupation will not release the hunger striker on the agreed upon date unless a new court ruling is issued," it said, warning that the court will likely renew the extension.

On 31 August, Awawdeh suspended his hunger strike after 172 days as part of a deal reached with the Israeli occupation authorities stipulating he will be released on 2 October and his administrative detention will not be renewed.

