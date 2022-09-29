Son of Iran's ex-Shah hails 'women's revolution' against the hijab

Commenting on the ongoing protests led by Iranian women against the hijab, Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran's late Shah said that this is the first modern day revolution for women.

"It is truly in modern times, in my opinion, the first revolution for the women, by the women – with the support of Iranian men; sons, brothers and fathers," Pahlavi, who lives in exile in the US, told AFP.

Pahlavi's grandfather banned hijab in 1936 and his father, who was toppled in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, made the hijab optional.

"We have had enough," he said, calling for greater preparation for a secular and democratic system in his homeland.

Major Iranian cities have been witnessing demonstrations since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on 16 September in police custody after being detained for breaching traditions in public.

"I think most Iranian women, when they look at the freedoms that women in the free world experience and exercise, are asking for the very same rights for themselves," he said.

"Women may decide to wear or not wear the veil. But it ought to be a choice, a free choice, not imposed for ideological or religious reasons," he said.

