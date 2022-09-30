Latest News
/
Increase in cost of production plagues Sudan's factories
/
3 STC fighters killed in Houthi attack in southern Yemen
/
Egypt condemns Iranian attack on Kurdistan region of Iraq
/
Lebanon will gradually phase in new official FX rate, PM says
/
Israel forces, settlers attacked 15 mosques in West Bank since start of year
/
Kuwait sentences TikTok influencers to 2 years for 'violating public morals'
/
Sweden resumes arms exports to Turkiye after NATO membership bid
/
Egypt encourages Europeans to move to its coast to avoid Russia gas cuts
/
Cholera outbreaks surging worldwide, fatality rates rising - WHO
/
Tunisia dinar falls to record low against dollar
/
Germany approves new arms exports to Saudi Arabia despite ban since 2018
/
Opposition groups secure nearly 60% of Kuwait's National Assembly
/
Turkiye to take recognition of northern Cyprus to UN General Assembly
/
Iran threatens celebrities supporting Mahsa Amini protests
/
Erdogan reveals intelligence talks with Syria regime
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More