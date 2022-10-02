Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Turkish soldiers parade gather in Ankara, Turkiye on August 30, 2022. [Harun Özalp - Anadolu Agency]
A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, authorities said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Yusuf Atas was injured after terrorists opened "harassing fire" in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

He later died at a hospital.

The ministry conveyed condolences to Atas's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

