Kuwait seizes goods with emblem of Israel

Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the seizure of a shop for displaying merchandise bearing slogans representing the Israeli occupation state.

The ministry said on Twitter yesterday that its teams "wrote a seizure report for a shop in the Salmiya area [south of the capital, Kuwait] for displaying and selling accessories bearing slogans that violate the public order of the state."

It noted that legal procedures are being completed against the violating store.

On 13 July the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry seized commercial goods bearing the emblem of the occupying state Israel, known as the Star of David, inside one of the country's central markets.

