Somalia says top Al-Shabaab commander killed in joint operation

A top commander of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group has been killed in a joint operation by the Somali military and international partner forces, Somali authorities said on late Sunday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Abdullahi Nadir, a top leader of #Alshabab terrorists, wanted by Somali government for a long time has been killed in an operation", the Information Ministry said on Twitter.

According to the Somali National News Agency, Nadir, who was also known as Abdullahi Yare and had a $3 million US bounty on his head, was one of the co-founders of Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked terror group.

The Ministry said the operation was jointly conducted on 1 October by the Somali army and international security partners in Haramka village in the southern Middle Jubba region.

Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces since 2007.

The Al-Qaeda-linked terror group is yet to comment on Nadir's death.

READ: Police Chief killed in bombing in southern Somalia