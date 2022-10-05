Iran, Oman and Pakistan to establish joint Maritime Security Centre

Iran will establish a joint Maritime Security Centre with Oman and Pakistan, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, said in a statement.

Expressing pride in the progress made by his country's naval industry, Irani said that three Iranian-made destroyers were carrying out security missions in the Indian Ocean, as he spoke at the World Navigation Day ceremony on Monday.

He added that the joint Maritime Security Centre between his country, Oman and Pakistan will communicate with all maritime security centres at the global level, with the Indian Ocean being their focus.

The Iranian military official also said that his country will soon host an important conference in Chabahar Port in Iran's south-east, and that Iran chairs two committees in this conference.

On Monday, the joint Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Committee started its 17th annual periodic meeting in Muscat.

