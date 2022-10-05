Iraq woman kidnaps Yemen teen to force him into marriage 

A 30-year-old Iraqi woman has been arrested after kidnapping a 17-year-old Yemeni boy in an attempt to force him into marriage.

According to local reports, the woman lured the boy to Baghdad after befriending him on social media. The teenager, who is said to come from a wealthy family, was staying in Jordan while continuing his studies.

The woman's intention was reportedly to gain access to his wealth, sources say. The Yemeni youth was freed after security forces from the Anti-Human Trafficking Crime Office in Al-Karkh district, west of Baghdad, raided the area where he was kept soon after receiving a missing person's report.

Gulf News reported that police are currently investigating the details behind the teen's abduction, how he arrived in the country and his detainment, and whether the woman acted alone or as part of a group.

