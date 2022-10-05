Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco: 16 soldiers to be tried for committing 'grave mistakes' near Algeria border 

October 5, 2022 at 1:10 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Morocco, News
Moroccan soldiers march past the official stand during a military parade in Bobo Dioulasso on December 11, 2010, during celebrations marking its 50 years of independence from France [AHMED OUOBA/AFP/Getty Images]
Moroccan soldiers in Bobo Dioulasso on 11 December 2010 [AHMED OUOBA/AFP/Getty Images]
 October 5, 2022 at 1:10 pm

The Moroccan military gendarmerie in the eastern region has referred 16 soldiers of varying ranks working in the Ain Bni Mathar area near the Oujda province to the Military Court in Rabat for "violating" general military instructions and refusing to comply with orders, Morocco's Assabah newspaper reported.

The paper said the Public Prosecution had questioned the detained soldiers and referred them to the court for further investigation.

For its part, the court has ordered 13 soldiers to be held in pretrial detention in the military wing of Al-Arjat Prison, while three others were granted temporary release.

The newspaper added that the soldiers had committed "serious criminal acts" during the exercise of their duties as border guards in the eastern region, noting that investigation will continue over the coming weeks.

The paper cited sources as saying that the public prosecution has ordered the use of "technical experts" to uncover the detainees' crimes. No further details were given.

READ: French Ambassador to Morocco leaves post amid tension

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaMoroccoNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments