Russia military carrier avoids collision with US drones in Syria

A Russian Antonov An-26 jet avoided a collision with two US drones in the northern airspace of Syria, Deputy Chief of the Russian Centre for Reconciliation, Oleg Yegorov, has announced.

Egorov said that "the so-called international anti-terror coalition led by the US continues to carry out illegal drone flights with combat equipment in the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic," according to Russia's RT channel.

He added that the incident occurred on Monday, when the Russian plane, which was flying to supply Russian units with the necessary military supplies, was forced to avoid a collision with two American drones, MQ-9 and MQ-1, in northern Syria.

Egorov noted "this is not the first time an incident like this occurs in Syrian airspace", accusing the US army of "violating the memorandum of understanding between the US and Russia on cooperation in the field of civil aircraft accident/incident investigation and prevention."

