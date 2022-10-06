Bill Gates says Middle East can be part of the solution in green energy

Billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, has backed the Middle East to be "part of the solution" to pressing environmental challenges facing the world.

The Microsoft co-founder praised the UAE for its ambitious efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, highlighting the significant progress being made on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

"This is how we achieve our goals here by … investing in new approaches; looking at hydrogen pathways … ahead of the Cop28 [in the UAE]," said Mr Gates at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit, the founder of Breakthrough Energy.

Bill Gates founded energy company, Breakthrough Energy, in 2015 to accelerate innovation in sustainable energy.

