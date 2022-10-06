Portuguese / Spanish / English

Eutelsat accuses Iran of jamming its satellites

Ilustration taken at French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications headquarters in Paris on January 9, 2015 shows a model of satellite. [ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images]
Eutelsat alleged, on Thursday, that Iran had jammed two of its satellites since 26 September, adding that it had asked the relevant authorities to stop the interference immediately Reuters reports.

Paris-based Eutelsat also said in a statement that it had reminded the Iranian authorities that intentional jamming is "explicitly prohibited" by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations.

Reuters was not immediately able to obtain a response from Iran to the allegation made by Eutelsat.

"The interferences harmfully affect the transmission of several digital TV and radio channels broadcasting in Persian from outside of Iran, as well as other channels," it said.

"Eutelsat's technical experts have been working around the clock with affected customers to mitigate the impact of the interference on service as much as possible," it added.

French authorities earlier lashed out at Iran for "dictatorial practices" and taking two of its citizens hostage, amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has tied to foreign countries.

Anti-government protests have flared up over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody last month.

READ: Iran State TV airs footage of French couple accused of spying

