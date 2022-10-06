Israel occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Nablus

Israel's occupation forces have killed one Palestinian and arrested another during a raid on Deir Al-Hatab village to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus in which the troops used live ammunition. Six more Palestinians were wounded in the attack, including three journalists, and the Israelis arrested 37-year-old Omran Salman when he ran out of ammunition after a two-hour exchange of fire.

The dead man was named as Alaa Zaghal, 21, who was shot in the head while in a local residential building. According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli occupation forces peppered the building with live bullets and hand grenades, and used a bulldozer to make holes in the walls so that soldiers could go inside.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its teams in Deir Al-Hatab treated six Palestinians for wounds caused by live fire. Israeli soldiers, it added, fired tear gas at one of its ambulances.

While surrounded inside the building, Omran sent a voice message appealing for help and condemning the Palestinian Authority for helping the Israeli occupation against Palestinian resistance groups. Commenting on the incident, Hamas hailed the "heroic resistance" of Omran and mourned the death of Zaghal.

The movement called on the Palestinian Authority "to release the hand of the Palestinian resistance so as to deter repeated Israeli aggression against the Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem."

