Turkiye summons Sweden's envoy over 'insulting content' of Erdogan on TV 

Turkiye yesterday summoned Sweden's ambassador to Ankara after a public broadcaster aired content insulting Turkiye and its president, diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources, Staffan Herrstrom was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which lodged its protest over the incident.

The ministry stressed that the remarks and visuals on Sweden's public TV network against Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were "unacceptable and cannot be deemed as press freedom."

This comes as a Swedish delegation was expected in Ankara to discuss details about the extradition of people Turkiye regards as terrorists, which Ankara says is a condition to approving Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO.

