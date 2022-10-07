French energy giants to join in QatarEnergy's North Field South

French energy giant, Total, will enter QatarEnergy's North Field South (NFS) liquefied natural gas scheme — the second phase of the Emirate's massive LNG expansion programme, local Qatari media reports.

According to the report, QatarEnergy Chief Executive, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London that three new partners will be joining the NFS project, in addition to Total.

"We are done with almost everything. We are just defining the date of when my counterparts can come to Qatar to celebrate," Al-Kaabi noted.

TotalEnergies was the first key international player to have recently joined as a partner in the NFS expansion project, picking up a 9.375 per cent participating interest out of a total 25 per cent interest available for international partners.

READ: Shell to sign deal with Qatar on $29bn gas project