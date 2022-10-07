Iran probe finds Mahsa Amini died of illness

The death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman, was caused by illness, Iran's Forensic Medicine Organisation said in a report on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Amini died as a result of cerebral hypoxia due to sudden heart rhythm disorder, decreased blood pressure and loss of consciousness and insufficient oxygen to the brain, according to the report.

She underwent brain tumour surgery at the age of eight and, as a result, she had adrenaline and thyroid disorders in the hypothalamus and pituitary gland of the brain.

She used hydrocortisone, levothyroxine, and desmopressin drugs for this reason, according to the report.

"Amini experienced sudden heart rhythm disorder and loss of consciousness due to her chronic illness and inability to cope with the situation she was facing. Amini was suffering from cerebral hypoxia as a result of insufficient intervention at the time of the incident," the report said.

