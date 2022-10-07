Israel arrests Fatah leader, steals thousands of shekels in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces arrested a Fatah official last night after invading his home, based in the village of Tuqu in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, reported Wafa news agency.

According to local witnesses, the Israeli soldiers also stole 10,000 shekels ($3,000) while raiding the home of Mohammad Saleem Bedn, 31, and also arrested his 33-year-old brother, Fadi.

​​Moreover, the Israeli soldiers attacked other homes in the village, claiming to be searching for a particular Palestinian, and stole an additional 7,000 shekels ( $1,900), local residents added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Overnight raids by the Israeli army are a near-daily practice in the occupied West Bank. Israel claims that they are essential for intelligence purposes, but rights groups have slammed the practice, insisting that the goal is to oppress and intimidate the Palestinian population and increase State control.

Like military checkpoints and the illegal Separation Wall, insist critics, the raids are part of the DNA of the apartheid state.

