Poll: Majority in Israel oppose maritime border deal with Lebanon

Twenty-nine per cent of Israeli respondents who said they had an interest in Israel's maritime border demarcation deal with Lebanon said they oppose the agreement on the grounds that it doesn't serve Tel Aviv's interests, while 27 per cent said they support it.

This comes after a poll conducted by the Knesset Channel and Channel 12 found that only 40 per cent of respondents said they knew about the deal and 29 per cent said they knew nothing about it.

Forty-nine per cent of respondents who support parties outside of Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition bloc considered the agreement to have positive and negative aspects, while 46 per cent of those voters supported it. Among respondents who support the opposition bloc, 55 per cent expressed opposition to the agreement.

The poll also found that Netanyahu's bloc would win 60 seats in the Knesset elections due next month, with 32 for the former prime minister's Likud Party, 13 for Religious Zionist, eight for Shas and seven seats for United Torah Judaism. Leaving them one seat short of a majority.

