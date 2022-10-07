Tunisia: Group calls for probe into indecent dancing at Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebration

The head of the Action and Achievement Party in Tunisia, Abdellatif Mekki, has called for an investigation into the International Festival of Mawlid Al-Nabi, a celebration of Prophet Mohammad 9peace be upon him)'s birthday, after the festival included "immodest" female dancers.

"Those who were behind the disregard for the traditions of celebrating the Prophet's birthday in Kairouan must be punished," Mekki said in a post on Facebook.

For its part, the Association of the International Festival of Mawlid Al-Nabi apologised to the audience for the content which included "inappropriate" scenes.

It added that it had alerted those running the programme to avoid this type of dancing and later asked them to immediately stop it.

"We promise fans to preserve the religious nature of the festival, especially in future performances," the association said in a statement. Social media users circulated pictures of women in short dresses performing at the festival's opening ceremony.

WATCH: Egyptian beaten in Turkey for 'taking indecent pics'