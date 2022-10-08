Yemen army downs 2 rebel drones in Marib

The Yemeni army said it had shot down two drones operated by Houthi rebels in the central Marib province, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the aircraft were downed in southern Marib, without providing further details.

There was no comment from Houthi rebels on the claim.

The development came shortly after the Houthi group threatened to carry out attacks against targets inside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two major allies of the Yemeni government.

Last week, the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels failed to extend a UN-brokered truce in war-torn Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa.

