France PM leads delegation to Algeria to boost economic ties 

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is leading a high-level delegation to Algeria aimed at improving relations with the former French colony and signing several deals on economic cooperation.

According to AFP, Borne arrived yesterday on the two-day visit and was accompanied by 16 ministers, accounting for over a third of her government. Among the most prominent agreements to be signed will be one concerning the pressing issue of energy between Paris and the gas-rich North African country, despite her office stating that natural gas deliveries to France are "not on the table".

Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane personally welcomed Borne's delegation before a top-level meeting where around a dozen texts, including "declarations of intent" on employment, industrial cooperation and tourism, were signed. "This is a step to build even deeper cooperation between France and Algeria," Borne told reporters afterwards.

In an interview with news website Tout Sur l'Algerie (TSA), she said the visit would focus on "education, culture, the ecological transition and the economy."

"More cooperation will be a source of growth for our two countries," she said.

The visit follows months of tensions between Paris and Algiers culminating with a visit in August by French President Emmanuel Macron intended to improve relations after his comments last year drew a backlash, questioning Algeria's existence as a nation before the 132-year long French occupation.

The inclusion of education as a focus also comes at a time when Algeria has introduced teaching English in primary schools in a move seen as the country's attempt to move beyond its francophone and colonial legacy.

