Algeria to start teaching English language at primary school level

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has instructed that teaching English starts at primary school level, for the first time in the country's history.

This came during a cabinet meeting chaired by Tebboune in Algiers, during which he discussed the country's education programs, according to a statement by the cabinet, reported by Sputnik.

The statement said the President had ordered the adoption of the English language, starting from the primary stage, following intense study by experts and specialists.

The statement did not give more details about the meeting and its outcomes but, according to the decision, English will become the second foreign language taught at the primary stage, along with French.

Algerian parties and associations have, in recent years, called for the inclusion of English in the early years of education as the most widely spoken language in scientific circles globally.

The President's instructions stipulated to review the educational programs in accordance with established and specific objectives that depend mainly on educational results and to set a schedule of no less than two to three years for its implementation.