Report: 80% of public sector employees are Kuwaitis

In Kuwait, more than 80 per cent of the public sector employees are Kuwaiti nationals and only 20 per cent are expats, Al-Nabaa newspaper has reported.

According to the paper, there are some 457,000 state employees of whom only 91,000 are expats.

The paper cited official figures indicating that the government has employed 11,600 Kuwaitis and expats in ministries, state agencies, departments and companies during the first six months of 2022, compared to 2,094 workers who had left the sector during that period.

The figures also showed that expatriate workers were employed in 1,821 jobs in that time, while 640 expats were replaced by Kuwaitis in numerous state agencies.

Kuwait seeks to nationalise jobs as part of a government plan to provide opportunities for citizens and reduce dependence on expatriates in the public sector.

READ: Kuwait foreign reserves up almost 6% in August