Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia fishermen retrieve bodies of eight migrants

October 10, 2022 at 2:44 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
50 irregular migrants whose boats broke down off the coast of Ben Gardane city of Medenine province in the south-east of Tunisia were rescued by Tunisian Coast Guard, in Ben Gardane city, Tunisia on July 08, 2021 [Tasnim Nasri/Anadolu Agency]
Migrants rescued by Tunisia's national guards, in Ben Gardane city, Tunisia on 8 July 2021 [Tasnim Nasri/Anadolu Agency]
 October 10, 2022 at 2:44 pm

Tunisian fishermen recovered, on Monday, the bodies of eight migrants off the coast of the southern town of Zarzis, whose boat is likely to have sunk at the end of last month, a Red Crescent official said, Reuters reports.

Families of the missing have been protesting since last week in Zarzis, saying that the State was not doing enough to determine the fate of their sons, as it was likely their boat, carrying 18 people, had sunk.

"The fishermen who went out specifically to search for the drowned in this boat, found eight bodies, waiting to be identified precisely," Red Crescent official, Mongi Slim, told Reuters.

READ: In Tunisia, 1,500 migration attempts thwarted since January

Categories
AfricaNewsTunisia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments