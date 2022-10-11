150,000 Palestinians in West Bank under siege by Israel 

Israeli occupation forces have kept 150,000 Palestinians in the Shuafat refugee camp and nearby town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, under forced lockdown after closing all military checkpoints around them for four days.

Occupation forces have continued raiding homes in the two communities and detaining people as hundreds of Israeli occupation soldiers, security agents and policemen continue searching for a wanted Palestinian who is accused of fatally shooting an occupation soldier at an illegal checkpoint on Saturday night.

Following the attack, the Israeli occupation forces prevented all residents, including students, patients and doctors from leaving the camp, which is separated from East Jerusalem by the eight-metre-high Separation Wall and a military checkpoint.

Hundreds were also left stranded inside and outside the camp and town as the army prevented them from leaving or entering these areas after besieging them following the shooting.

Reports from the refugee camp said at least 20 people have been arrested since the attack, including, according to Israeli army claims, the alleged shooter's family member. He was named as 22-year-old Uday Al-Tamimi.

Wafa news agency reported a local source saying that Israeli occupation police attacked Al-Tamimi's father and brother, hitting his father with a stun grenade in the stomach as he attempted to prevent Israeli forces from arresting his 24-year-old son.

Anata Mayor Taha Rifai told Wafa that Israeli occupation forces continued to break into homes, terrorising families, stopping people in the streets and checking their papers, while forcing shops to shut.

